TD Securities Boosts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,236. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 285,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,632,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 68,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 398,548 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.