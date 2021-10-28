TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$63.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$67.30 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$68.20. The firm has a market cap of C$65.89 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,095.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

