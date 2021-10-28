Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 150.75 ($1.97). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 149.45 ($1.95), with a volume of 6,763,945 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($136,268.62). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,272 shares of company stock worth $10,475,059.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

