Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,154,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,827 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $56,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.