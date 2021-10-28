Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.45

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.58 ($0.05). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05), with a volume of 162,621 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £22.52 million and a PE ratio of 39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) per share. This is an increase from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

