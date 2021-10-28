Tapmydata (TAP) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $24,621.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00298859 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00015715 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

