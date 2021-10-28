Tael (WABI) Hits Market Cap of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.11, $119.16, $10.00 and $5.22.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00208735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00099508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $34.91, $6.32, $7.20, $10.00, $13.96, $24.72, $18.11, $119.16, $45.75, $4.92 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

