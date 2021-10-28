T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

TROW traded up $11.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.42. 70,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,221. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.84.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.