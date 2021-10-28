Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the September 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYAAF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

