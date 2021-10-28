Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 556.8% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVNLY stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

