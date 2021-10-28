SVB Leerink Raises Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $84.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $78.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,888. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $970,335.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $429,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,786,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,469. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

