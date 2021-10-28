SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for uniQure in a report released on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in uniQure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in uniQure by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

