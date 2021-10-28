Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $667,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,248.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $116.06.

