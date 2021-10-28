Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $664,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.59% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,324,000.

Shares of DALI opened at $25.98 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

