Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $22,373,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $68.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09.

