Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 2,632 Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.10% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMOM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1,371.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GMOM opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.