Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. 4,382,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock worth $1,807,437. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Sunnova Energy International worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

