Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

SUNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUNL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56. Sunlight Financial has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.