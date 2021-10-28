Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.12.
Shares of TSE SU traded up C$2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,617,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,107. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$46.24 billion and a PE ratio of 31.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.