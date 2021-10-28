Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.12.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SU traded up C$2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,617,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,107. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$46.24 billion and a PE ratio of 31.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.