Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $154.97 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $154.97 million and $3.30 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $51.51 or 0.00083665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00094648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,369.14 or 0.99671802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.70 or 0.06762409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002538 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,008,314 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

