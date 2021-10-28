Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $180.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.98 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $175.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $760.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.74 million to $764.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $827.44 million, with estimates ranging from $809.28 million to $845.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $574.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Stoneridge by 102,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

