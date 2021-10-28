Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

SYBT traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.24. 1,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

