Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Masco Call Options (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,080 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 995% compared to the average volume of 1,012 call options.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

