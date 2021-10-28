Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Frontier Communications Parent Call Options (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the average daily volume of 628 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of FYBR opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.