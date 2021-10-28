Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Frontier Communications Parent Call Options (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the average daily volume of 628 call options.
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,934,000. Finally, Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FYBR opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
