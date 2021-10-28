STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $57.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 436,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

