Stifel Nicolaus Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $241.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.16.

NYSE UPS opened at $212.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

