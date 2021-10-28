Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $49.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -213.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,439,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

