Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 116,065 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of DWSH stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $18.64.

