Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.16 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,644 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.03 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.