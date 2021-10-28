Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,102 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $36.41.

