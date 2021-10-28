Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE:STC traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,766. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $72.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stewart Information Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.