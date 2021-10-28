Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of adidas by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $161.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas AG has a 1 year low of $147.88 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas AG will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

