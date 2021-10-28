Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $470,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 237,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.