Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $432,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 624.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $412.88 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $433.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average is $294.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of -147.46, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

