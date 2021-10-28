Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 16,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,060,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH stock opened at $653.52 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $330.64 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $681.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

