Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.25

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 4347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
