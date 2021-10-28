Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.25

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 4347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

