Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Up 5%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.14. 6,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 248,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $657.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sterling Construction by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

