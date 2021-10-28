Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Up 5%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.14. 6,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 248,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $657.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.
In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sterling Construction by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.
About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
