StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Michael I. Mccabe Sells 18,100 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $795,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

