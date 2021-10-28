Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 8.7%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.32. 47,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,597,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

