State Street Corp Sells 2,411 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.56% of Snap-on worth $549,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,121,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after buying an additional 110,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

SNA stock opened at $202.03 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $259.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.