State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,605,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $579,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Loews by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

