State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $535,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 573.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.42.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $192.87 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

