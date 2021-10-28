State Street Corp Has $498.78 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,689 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $498,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,343,000 after buying an additional 208,856 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

NVCR stock opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,215.16 and a beta of 1.18.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $80,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

