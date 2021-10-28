State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.66% of Ally Financial worth $478,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of ALLY opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

