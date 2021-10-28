Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.900-$11.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS.

NYSE SWK traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $185.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average is $199.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

