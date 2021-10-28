Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Tops One Day Volume of $29.54 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $173.12 million and approximately $29.54 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

