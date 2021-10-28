Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Shares Gap Down to $10.56

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $10.09. Stable Road Acquisition shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 8,823 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 29.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

