SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SSAAY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 2,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.