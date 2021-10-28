Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Square were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $253.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.95, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.35. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

