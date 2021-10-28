SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.760-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $382.40 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.03 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.12. 187,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,876. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.89.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.